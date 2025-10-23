Newcastle United have one player at risk of suspension in the Champions League as one of their upcoming opponents awaits a key UEFA verdict.

Newcastle United have picked up six points from their opening three Champions League group phase matches this season.

After losing 2-1 to Barcelona in their opening matchday, The Magpies picked up their biggest ever win in the competition, a 4-0 victory against Union Saint-Gilloise in Brussels. Eddie Howe’s side then followed that up with their joint-biggest ever home win in the competition as they beat Jose Mourinho’s Benfica 3-0 at St James’ Park.

The back-to-back Champions League wins has seen Newcastle climb into the top eight of the Champions League group phase with five games left to play.

Next up in the competition they face Athletic Club at home before a trip to Marseille and then Bayer Leverkusen. In the new year, The Magpies host PSV Eindhoven in their final group phase matches before travelling to face holders Paris Saint-Germain.

Newcastle have a couple of injury issues to contend with ahead of their next Champions League match with Tino Livramento likely to be ruled out due to a knee injury while Lewis Hall and Yoane Wissa will be doubtful as they look to recover from their respective injury issues.

Newcastle United star on the verge of Champions League ban

Newcastle midfielder Joelinton was left out of the starting line-up for Newcastle’s 3-0 win over Benfica on Tuesday night.

The Brazilian had been booked in each of United’s opening two group phase matches and, as a result, was only one booking away from a ban.

Although he got on the pitch in the second half against Benfica, he was able to keep his discipline in check and avoid a further yellow card.

Potential injuries aside, Joelinton is set to be available for the Athletic Club match on November 5 but could miss at least one of Newcastle’s following Champions League matches due to suspension.

Should Joelinton pick up another yellow card in Newcastle’s remaining five group phase matches, he will be banned for one match. Given his predisposition to picking up bookings, a Champions League ban appears likely for the Brazilian.

Joelinton was booked in the 28th minute of Newcastle’s defeat to Barcelona, before being shown a 35th minute yellow card in Belgium earlier this month.

Dan Burn and Malick Thiaw are the only other Magpies players who have been shown a yellow card in the Champions League this season. The pair would have to be booked a further two times in order to face a ban.

The only exception is if they were to be shown a red card, as is the same with any player.

Upcoming NUFC Champions League opponent awaits UEFA suspension fate

Bayer Leverkusen, who face Newcastle on matchday six in the Champions League, saw their captain Robert Andrich shown a straight red card in the 7-2 home defeat to PSG.

Andrich was shown his second red card already this season for an elbow into the face of Desire Doue. Violent conduct and a straight red card.

Former Newcastle transfer target Ilya Zabarnyi was also sent off for PSG shortly afterwards, conceding a penalty.

While a violent conduct sending off in the Premier League would lead to an automatic three-match ban, the rules are different in the Champions League.

Article 63.01 of the UEFA Champions League regulations states that a red card in the Champions League is an automatic one-match suspension in that competition and does not carry over into other competitions.

However, in the event of a serious offence the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body is entitled to augment this punishment, including by extending it to other competitions or increasing the length of the ban in the competition.

Real Madrid full-back Dani Carvajal was shown a straight red card against Marseille last month for a headbutt on goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli. But the Spaniard saw his one-match ban extended to two games due to the severity and violent nature of the offence.

While Andrich could see his red card extended to two matches, UEFA would have to deem his offence a serious ‘assault’ on an opponent in order to be extended to three matches or beyond.

Unless UEFA intervene and hand the Bayer captain a significant punishment, he is expected to be back in Champions League action for the Newcastle United match on December 10.