Newcastle United transfer target Johan Bakayoko has found a new club.

Newcastle held talks over the potential signing of Bakayoko from PSV Eindhoven as they scouted a right-winger for the 2025/26 season.

The 22-year-old contributed 12 goals and three assists in 46 appearances for PSV during the 2024/25 season.

During the season, reports from Belgium claimed Newcastle were ‘very close’ in reaching an agreement in personal terms with Bakayoko. VoetbalKrant reported that ‘very positive’ talks took place between Bakayoko’s representatives and Newcastle over a potential transfer in December 2024, with the player keen to join.

But a deal never materialised as Bakayoko was never Newcastle’s top target on the right wing.

Newcastle United secure first major summer signing

Newcastle’s interest in Bakayoko resurfaced last month when talks with Nottingham Forest over the signing of Anthony Elanga initially stalled.

Bakayoko was viewed as an alternative to Elanga, Newcastle’s primary target.

But The Magpies were eventually able to convince Forest to part ways with the 23-year-old Swede following a £55million proposal.

Elanga officially joined Newcastle last week and has been in Austria for a training camp this week ahead of Saturday’s pre-season match at Celtic (3pm kick-off).

Fabrizio Romano confirms Johan Bakayoko’s new club

An exit for Bakayoko from PSV was always on the cards this summer and at just a fraction of the price Newcastle paid for Elanga.

The 22-year-old has joined Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in a deal worth less than £20million including add-ons.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano announced the deal as he posted on X: “Johan Bakayoko has signed in as new RB Leipzig player. Deal confirmed.”

Johan Bakayoko liked by Newcastle United - but with big reservations

Newcastle were first attracted to Bakayoko last year after an impressive 14-goal season with PSV. The winger also represented Belgium at the European Championships last summer.

But there were several factors that saw The Magpies prefer Elanga, even at a much higher cost.

Bakayoko’s form for PSV ultimately dipped during the 2024/25 season as he started just one of the club’s final 10 Eredivisie matches.

His playstyle of cutting in from the right onto his favoured left foot deemed ‘predictable’ by critics, while Elanga is viewed as both-footed.

There are also question marks over the winger’s work-rate as he publicly admitted he does not want to track back in an interview with The Athletic.

He said: “I’m really happy and lucky I have a trainer [Peter Bosz, PSV manager] who gives me the freedom to do what I want because I really don’t [like tracking back]. It stops you from [trying to attack].”

While Bakayoko was understood to be keen on the prospect of joining Newcastle, that ship has sailed as he now looks to make an impact at Leipzig.