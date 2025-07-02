Jonathan David has found his next club after being scouted by Newcastle United as a potential free agent signing.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David was one of the most sought-after free agents in Europe having scored 109 goals in 232 games for Lille, including 25 goals in 48 matches during the 2024/25 season.

His contract at Lille expired on June 30, leaving him free to join a new club for no transfer fee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United had scouted David during the 2024/25 season but refrained from making a move for the striker with the ‘free transfer’ not all it was made out to be.

Jonathan David free transfer add-ons as NUFC stay clear

In addition to Newcastle, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur were also credited with an interest in David but all three are set to miss out.

On the surface, a move for David seems to be a perfect way to secure a proven goal scorer while avoiding a financial hit when it comes to PSR.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the reality, as often proves to be the case with free transfers, is quite different. David’s wage demands and agent fees will prove costly with La Gazzetta dello Sport reporting last week that the player’s representatives were asking for around £13million in commissions.

Newcastle’s limited success with free transfers in recent seasons with the signings of Jeff Hendrick and Ryan Fraser proving costly and offering little in return before leaving for nothing.

Newcastle had some success with the signing of Lloyd Kelly, but not from a footballing perspective as the defender struggled for regular game time after arriving on a free. He ended up joining Juventus on loan in a deal that became permanent for £20million on Monday.

After exiting the FIFA Club World Cup, Kelly is set to have a new teammate at Juventus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan David finds next club

Juventus have acted quickly to strike a deal to sign David as a free agent with personal terms agreed and a medical being arranged.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said: “𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄 𝐖𝐄 𝐆𝐎! Juventus reach verbal agreement to sign Jonathan David as free agent 🤍🖤

“After advanced talks revealed yesterday, JD has just accepted all contract conditions offered by Juventus.Formal documents exchange to follow as Juve plan to book medical soon for Jonathan David and then sign.”

So the Canadian will be hoping to make an impact in black and white next season, just not at Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United want Alexander Isak alternative after striker departure

With Callum Wilson’s contract at Newcastle expired, the club are looking for attacking reinforcements to assist Alexander Isak this coming season.

The Swedish striker has had no serious challengers for a first-team starting spot over the past 18 months and has suffered with recurring injuries as a result.

William Osula is currently Newcastle’s second choice striker behind Isak heading into the return to pre-season training next week. While Osula impressed in small doses last season, he is still yet to make a Premier League start for the club and has just one top flight goal to his name.

Eddie Howe would likely prefer playing Anthony Gordon through the middle as an alternative to Isak, as was shown on a few occasions during the 2024/25 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle have missed out on David, which was expected after the club cooled its interest. They have also missed out on Joao Pedro to Chelsea as they now assess alternative options in an attempt to bolster their attacking line for the new season.