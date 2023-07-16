Former Liverpool man banished from pre-season squad months after Newcastle United transfer
Jonjo Shelvey is facing an uncertain future at Nottingham Forest after being left out of the first-team squad for the training camp in Spain.
Shelvey joined Forest from Newcastle United in January but struggled to make an impact during his first half-season at the City Ground as he was limited to just eight first-team appearances for Steve Cooper’s side.
And The Athletic have reported that Forest’s ‘desire’ to sell Shelvey has been underlined by his exclusion from the squad travelling to Spain for pre-season training. The trip will see the Premier League club face Valencia and Levante respectively.
Shelvey is on a reported £70,000-a-week wage at Forest - similar to what he was paid by Newcastle - and has since been linked with a move to a newly-promoted Premier League club.
Sheffield United are reportedly prepared to throw the 31-year-old a top flight lifeline after seemingly being frozen out at Forest.
Shelvey spent seven years at Newcastle, making over 200 appearances and scoring 18 goals. He left the club on deadline day in January to a warm ovation from the St James’ Park crowd.
Shelvey was two starts away from triggering a one-year contract extension at Newcastle. But having started just one Carabao Cup match for The Magpies prior to his departure in 2022-23, he opted to leave in order to pursue first-team opportunities at Forest.
“It was a difficult one [to leave] because my kids are settled in Newcastle in school and that so it was a hard decision to make but I felt like I needed a fresh start,” Shelvey said after joining Forest.
“I loved my time at Newcastle and I’d never ever have a bad word to say about anyone at the club. I have a lot of friends there on and off the pitch that I’ve made and friendships that I’ve formed for life.
“But I felt for me personally I needed to get myself away from it and get myself a new challenge and obviously I still feel like I’ve got many years left in me so I wanted to come away and put my football knowledge and experience to another club.”
Shelvey made eight appearances for Forest between February and April but didn’t feature in any of their final eight matches of the season as they avoided relegation.