Tonali completed an Italian record £52million signing from AC Milan earlier in the month before joining up with the first-team for the first time on Friday. The 23-year-old midfielder watched from the stands as Newcastle beat Gateshead 3-2 in their pre-season opener at the International Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Although Howe is yet to see Tonali in a matchday setting for Newcastle, he has been encouraged by the early signs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He trained [Friday],” Howe told reporters following the friendly win. “He did a fitness test and did well, today he trained properly and did well.

“I was really excited with the group we had [training on Saturday] morning, it was very strong. We have a lot of good players to come back.”

The Italian was considered a ‘top’ transfer target for United this summer though Howe refrained from labelling him as a ‘marquee’ signing.

“Marquee is not necessarily the right word,” he added. “For me it’s good players and bringing in players who will elevate the group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sandro is one of those players who can elevate everyone around him. He’ll fit in really well to how we play.

“The early signs are very positive. He’s a great lad as well so he’s fit in really well so far. I can’t wait to see him in a Newcastle shirt.”