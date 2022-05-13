Newcastle United injury list and return dates – six out for Arsenal?

Newcastle United are preparing to host Arsenal on Monday evening (8pm kick-off) for their final home match of the 2021-22 season.

It has been a memorable campaign for Eddie Howe’s side, whose Premier League safety was confirmed on Wednesday evening following Leeds United’s 3-0 defeat at home to Chelsea.

The Magpies are now looking to end their campaign on a high at St James’s Park, but they remain without some key players.

Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier are now pushing to start following their return from injury off the bench in last Sunday’s 5-0 defeat at Manchester City.

But injury blows to the likes of Jonjo Shelvey, Joe Willock and Ryan Fraser has hit Howe with some selection dilemmas for the final couple of matches.

Here is Newcastle’s injury list in full...

1. Jonjo Shelvey - calf Shelvey's season has been cut short by a calf injury that head coach Eddie Howe has described as 'quite serious'. The midfielder missed the start of the season with a similar injury. Expected return: Pre-season.

2. Ryan Fraser - hamstring After initial fears Fraser could miss the rest of the season following his hamstring injury picked up against Wolves, the winger has since returned to training and will face a late fitness test ahead of Monday's match against Arsenal. Expected return: Arsenal

3. Joe Willock - knee Willock has a knee tendon issue which threatens to keep him out of the final two games. He will almost certainly miss the match against his former club Arsenal and even Burnley on the final day could be ambitious. Expected return: Pre-season

4. Federico Fernandez - Achilles The Newcastle defender is likely to have played his final game for the club having had few opportunities since Eddie Howe's arrival due to injury and the form of those playing in defence. Expected return: Pre-season