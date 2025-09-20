Newcastle United transfer target secures 'perfect' five-year deal after £55m bid

Jorgen Strand Larsen: Newcastle United summer transfer target has made a big decision over his future at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Newcastle United summer transfer target Jorgen Strand Larsen has signed a new long-term deal at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It comes just months after the 25-year-old made his loan move from Celta Vigo permanent for £23million.

Strand Larsen impressed during his loan spell last season with 14 goals in 30 Premier League starts. His solid debut campaign attracted interest from Newcastle in the summer as Eddie Howe’s side looked to bolster their attacking options.

The Magpies saw a £55million bid rejected by Wolves and ended up moving on to sign Yoane Wissa from Brentford for the same fee. Newcastle also completed the club-record signing of forward Nick Woltemade from VfB Stuttgart for £65million.

While Woltemade scored on his Newcastle debut in the 1-0 win over Wolves last weekend, Wissa has been sidelined since his arrival due to a knee injury.

Strand Larsen has also been nursing an injury and missed the trip to St James’ Park after being heavily linked with a move to Newcastle.

But just months after officially joining Wolves on a deal until 2029, Strand Larsen has signed a new contract that runs until 2030 with an option of a further year. It is understood that there is no release clause in the forward’s new deal.

Although Strand Larsen didn’t get a move to Newcastle, the transfer interest surrounding him has worked in his favour with an extended deal on improved terms.

A Wolves statement read: “Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen has signed a new five-year contract, which includes an option for a further 12 months.”

Wolves head coach reacts to Strand Larsen deal

Wolves head coach Vitor Pereira, days after signing a new three-year deal himself, said on Strand Larsen’s new contract: “This is someone with a true character, he has a good spirit. It is very good news, for us, for the supporters, for everybody in the club.

“If we want to take a step to be on another level, we need players like Larsen, because it's not only about his tactical and technical ability, it’s about his spirit and personality. He’s very important for us, and it is very, very good news for us.

“Jorgen has a strong character. He likes to be here, he likes the teammates, he likes the club. He has ambition and it’s a good quality, he wants more. He wants to score more goals.”

Jorgen Strand Larsen ‘happy at Wolves’

Despite suggestions he was keen on leaving Wolves to join Newcastle, Strand Larsen has sent a public message by agreeing a new long-term deal at Molineux.

And he followed it up by telling the club website: “I’ve been incredibly happy here at Wolves. Signing a new deal shows that my commitment is here, I’m happy here, I love all my friends and teammates, the fans are amazing, and we just want to make it a better season than last year.

“I’ve signed a new deal, more years at Wolves, which is perfect for me – the club’s happy, I’m happy myself, so I’m ready to get back on the pitch now. The most important thing for me is to come back to the pitch and for us to start winning and get out of the bad start we had.

“Everyone knows how happy I am when I’m on the pitch, scoring goals. As players we need to build a strong team and a good atmosphere to make sure we have the whole city and ground with us every time we play at Molineux.”