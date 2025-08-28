Newcastle United transfer news: The Magpies have just 24 hours to complete the signing of Jorgen Strand Larsen if they want him to feature v Leeds United.

Newcastle United have until midday on Friday 29 August to secure the signing of Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen if they want the Norwegian to be able to feature at Elland Road on Saturday evening. The Magpies face the relatively short trip to Yorkshire this weekend as they go in search of their first win of the Premier League season.

Their previous outings against Aston Villa and Liverpool have returned just one point - although that could easily have been so much more had they had a recognised striker in their starting XI. As it stands, the Magpies will head to Elland Road without both their only recognised striker, Alexander Isak, and their makeshift striker, Anthony Gordon.

Isak remains unavailable for selection amid rumours linking him with a move to Liverpool this summer. Gordon, meanwhile, will serve the first game of a three-match ban this weekend following his red card on Monday night.

Anthony Elanga, Harvey Barnes or Jacob Murphy could deputise up-front at Elland Road, whilst Will Osula may also be given a rare chance to start. There is also another option for Eddie Howe, but that will rely on the club acting very quickly in the transfer market and beating a very tight deadline.

Newcastle United’s Jorgen Strand Larsen transfer deadline

The summer transfer window closes at 7pm on Monday. That is the flat deadline facing the Magpies to get any and all of their transfer business completed.

However, they only have until 12pm on Friday to get a move for Strand Larsen signed and sealed if they want him to be available for selection at Elland Road. The Norwegian international starred off the bench for Wolves against West Ham in midweek and has been the subject of two bids from Tyneside.

Both have been rejected by the Molineux outfit, with the latest worth a reported £55m in total. Sky Sports reported on Wednesday that another improved bid, worth £60m, could be submitted by Newcastle United as they look to force through a move for the 25-year-old.

Premier League rules dictate that any player must be registered by noon on the Friday before weekend games to be eligible to feature. Strand Larsen, if he does move to Tyneside this summer, will be cup-tied for any Carabao Cup game, however, after his brief but gamechanging appearance on Tuesday night.

Following this weekend’s round of matches, international football will take centre stage and Strand Larsen will leave England to represent Norway. Ståle Solbakken, Norway’s manager, admitted that despite the transfer speculation currently surrounding the striker, that Strand Larsen finds himself in a ‘dream situation’ by having two Premier League clubs fighting for his services.

“I haven’t spoken to Jørgen but this is a dream situation for him,” Solbakken said. “He plays in the Premier League anyway and suits both clubs.

“Newcastle play mostly with one striker and put in a lot of crosses and have wingers with pace. So, he will probably fit well (at Newcastle United).

“But he also fits well at Wolves. They (also) play a type of football that suits him.”