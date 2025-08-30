Newcastle United transfer news: Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen has been heavily-linked with a move to St James’ Park this summer.

Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen didn’t feature for Vitor Pereira’s side against Everton on Saturday. The Norwegian, who has been heavily-linked with a move to Newcastle United in recent weeks, scored twice as a substitute against West Ham in midweek, but didn’t feature at all against the Toffees.

Following that win over the Hammers, it was revealed that Newcastle United had made a second bid in 48 hours for the striker, one that could have seen them pay £55m for the Norwegian international. However, that bid was swiftly rejected by Wolves who do not want to lose their talisman in the last few days of the transfer window.

The summer window closes at 7pm on Monday night and the Magpies have a number of deals to conclude before that deadline. Finding a solution to Alexander Isak’s situation on Tyneside remains the biggest challenge facing the Magpies - with the possibility of signing a new striker being wrapped up in whatever happens with that deal.

A minor injury, meanwhile, was the reason given for Strand Larsen’s omission at Molinuex on Saturday. In his absence, Wolves fell to their third straight Premier League defeat of the season.

A frenetic start at Molinuex saw Wolves fall behind when Beto struck in the 7th minute to give David Moyes’s side the lead. Hwang Hee-chan, another man who has been linked with a move away from Wolves this summer, then levelled for the hosts 14 minutes later.

However, Everton responded to that through Iliman Ndiaye as they again retook the lead. Just ten minutes after the half-time break, the Toffees went two goals ahead through Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s first goal for his new club. Rodrigo Gomes pulled a goal back for the hosts with eleven minutes left to play to give hope to Pereira’s side.

However, they were unable to restore parity again and the Toffees left the midlands with a precious three points - ensuring the hosts would enter the first international break of the season in the Premier League relegation zone.

Jorgen Strand Larsen ‘spotted’ at Molinuex

As that chaotic first half proceeded, Strand Larsen was pictured in the stands at Molineux. In normal times, this would not be an unexpected sighting.

However, this summer has played out with a whole host of players being omitted from matchday squads, and stadiums entirely, amid transfer speculation surrounding their transfer future. Newcastle United have experienced this first-hand with Isak yet to be seen in action or even training with his teammates amid rumours linking him with a move to Liverpool.

The Reds have submitted just one bid, worth £110m, for the Swedish striker and now have less than 36 hours to improve that offer as they try to get a move for him over the line before deadline day.

Yoane Wissa, meanwhile, is training with his Brentford teammates amid links with Newcastle United but has also not been included in a matchday squad by his manager Keith Andrews. Wissa has also been the centre of multiple bids from Tyneside but, like Strand Larsen, a deal will be very hard to complete before Monday’s deadline.