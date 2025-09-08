Wolverhampton Wanderers are hopeful of clinging on to star striker Jorgen Strand Larsen | AFP via Getty Images

Newcastle United transfer target Jorgen Strand Larsen is in talks with Wolverhampton Wanderers over a new contract.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wolverhampton Wanderers are looking to tie Jorgen Strand Larsen down to a new contract following transfer interest from Newcastle United.

It comes less than three months after the 25-year-old completed a £23million permanent transfer to Wolves from Celta Vigo. Strand Larsen spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Wolves, scoring 14 goals in 30 Premier League starts for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His solid debut season in the Premier League saw Wolves trigger a permanent transfer but also attracted interest from the likes of Newcastle.

The Magpies submitted a £55million bid for the Norway international last month that was rejected by Wolves, who insisted the striker was not for sale.

Newcastle ended up moving for Nick Woltemade from VfB Stuttgart and Yoane Wissa from Brentford instead as Strand Larsen remained at Molineux.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wolves chief comments on Jorgen Strand Larsen transfer talk

Although Strand Larsen was reportedly keen on joining Newcastle, Wolves continually played down talk of a potential exit.

The club’s executive chairman Jeff Shi said: “[We] never considered selling him in the window. He is a very good boy, very honest and also very generous.

"I have no doubts about him. Sometimes in the market every person has some chance in their career but I believe he will forget about it and commit to the team.

"We had a very good conversation with him. After he comes back from some small injuries he will be ready. I'm sure he will score a lot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Jorgen is one of the most important players in the squad. He scored 14 goals and I hope he can score 20 goals this season.

"Hopefully he can improve to become a top striker in the league and the world."

Wolves make Jorgen Strand Larsen decision after NUFC interest

After claims Wolves were considering offering a new contract to Strand Larsen, The Telegraph have reported that the club are now in talks with the player’s representatives.

The report adds that Strand Larsen is expected to commit his future to Wolves and sign an improved deal, which is unlikely to include a release clause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The release clause claim comes after Wolves negotiated a new deal with Matheus Cunha at the start of 2025 which included a £62.5million release clause which was then triggered by Manchester United only months later.

Looking to avoid a repeat of that situation, Wolves hope to tie Strand Larsen down to a new deal with no release clause.

It’s been a tough start to the season for Wolves, who have lost their opening three Premier League matches and sit bottom of the table without a point ahead of Saturday’s trip to face Newcastle at St James’ Park (3pm kick-off).

Strand Larsen will be hoping to be passed fit for the trip after missing Wolves’ 3-2 defeat to Everton and withdrawing from international duty with Norway due to an Achilles issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Wolves have had some joy in the Carabao Cup with Strand Larsen scoring a brace in a 3-2 win over West Ham United, Newcastle head into Saturday’s game looking to pick up their first win of the new season.