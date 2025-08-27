Newcastle United transfer news: Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen remains a top target for the Magpies this summer.

Newcastle United have agreed personal terms with Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen over a potential move to St James’ Park. The Norwegian joined Wolves for £23m earlier this summer after impressing whilst on-loan from Celta Vigo last season.

Newcastle United’s desperate need for a new striker, one brought about after Callum Wilson’s decision not to renew his contract on Tyneside, has seen them linked with a variety of players with Strand Larsen emerging as one of their top targets in recent days. However, they have already had two bids rejected by Wolves for the striker, with the latest of those coming on Tuesday night.

That bid, worth £55m, came as Wolves defeated West Ham in the Carabao Cup with Strand Larsen netting twice to help his side turn around a 2-1 deficit to progress 3-2. With just five days of the summer transfer window left to run, Newcastle United know they need to move quickly if they want to finally plug that gap left by Wilson’s departure.

If they can agree a fee with Wolves for their talisman, then they have already received the green light from the player and his camp to proceed with a move. Wolves, of course, will demand a heft fee for their main man heading into the final days of the window and Sky Sports have reported that the Magpies could return with an improved £60m offer imminently.

Vitor Pereira on Jorgen Strand Larsen transfer

Vitor Pereira didn’t pick Strand Larsen in his starting XI for that clash against the Hammers, but was rewarded with a brace within eleven minutes of introducing him to the pitch in the 73rd minute. Speaking after that game, Pereira was asked about Strand Larsen’s future at Molineux and the 57-year-old didn’t rule out the possibility of him leaving the club this summer.

“If it's my decision, of course (he stays)," Pereira said. “He is a very important player.

“He is a player with character. I imagine his mind at this moment, listening to a lot of things, reading.

“He goes to help the team and in the last minutes I asked him to go back and help as a centre-back. He is a team player. He is a top player.

“Until now, Jorgen is our player. He is a very important player for us and we will see what happens. Football is football and every player has a price, even Messi or Cristiano.

“I understand football but for me it's very important for us. We will see what happens.”

Whilst the striker would be interested in a move to St James’ Park this summer and the possibility of playing Champions League football, Pereira also revealed that he had not been agitating for a move: “I know a lot of players in my career, in this situation, and they have asked me not to play,” he added.

“But he wants to play every time. He wants to help the team. You must be ready for everything but I want to keep the best players and this kind of player with us.”

Newcastle United face Leeds United on Saturday in their last match before the international break. Their first game back following that takes place on Saturday 13 September at home to Wolves.