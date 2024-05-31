Jose Mourinho ‘agrees’ shock management return - ending Chelsea and Newcastle United speculation
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jose Mourinho will return to management after four months away from the game. The 61-year-old has agreed a deal to become new Fenerbahce manager, in what will be his first managerial role in Turkey.
Fenerbahce are coming off the back of a great season, one that saw them finish the campaign with 99 points from their 38 Turkish Super Lig games - 19 points more than they managed the season prior. They lost just once all campaign, however, remarkably, they had to settle for a second placed finish as Galatasaray won the league after accumulating a stunning 102 points.
Despite racking up just-shy of a century of points, Ismail Kartal will be replaced in his role as manager by the former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur boss. After guiding them to a Conference League trophy in 2022 and a Europa League final in 2023, Mourinho was sacked as Roma manager back in January and had been linked with a return to the Premier League at both former club Chelsea and Newcastle United.
Speculation surrounding a move to St James’ Park grew following Mourinho’s departure from the Italian side despite Eddie Howe being very safe in his current role as Newcastle United head coach. Rumours surrounding a surprise return to Chelsea have also made headlines in recent weeks as Mourinho’s name continues to be linked with any vacancy, or even potential vacancy, across Europe.
Mourinho will sign a two-year contract with Fenerbahce and lead them into the revamped Champions League next season.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.