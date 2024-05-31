Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jose Mourinho: The former Chelsea and Manchester United man has agreed a deal that will see him return to management.

Jose Mourinho will return to management after four months away from the game. The 61-year-old has agreed a deal to become new Fenerbahce manager, in what will be his first managerial role in Turkey.

Fenerbahce are coming off the back of a great season, one that saw them finish the campaign with 99 points from their 38 Turkish Super Lig games - 19 points more than they managed the season prior. They lost just once all campaign, however, remarkably, they had to settle for a second placed finish as Galatasaray won the league after accumulating a stunning 102 points.

Despite racking up just-shy of a century of points, Ismail Kartal will be replaced in his role as manager by the former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur boss. After guiding them to a Conference League trophy in 2022 and a Europa League final in 2023, Mourinho was sacked as Roma manager back in January and had been linked with a return to the Premier League at both former club Chelsea and Newcastle United.

Speculation surrounding a move to St James’ Park grew following Mourinho’s departure from the Italian side despite Eddie Howe being very safe in his current role as Newcastle United head coach. Rumours surrounding a surprise return to Chelsea have also made headlines in recent weeks as Mourinho’s name continues to be linked with any vacancy, or even potential vacancy, across Europe.