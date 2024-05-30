Liverpool ‘to rival’ Newcastle United for £19m man after goalkeeper drops major transfer hint
Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford this summer if Caoimhin Kelleher leaves the club. Kelleher has acted as deputy to Alisson in recent seasons, but played 26 times in all competitions this season as injury issues impacted the Brazilian.
However, speaking to the Athletic, Kelleher has revealed he has desires of being a no.1 and could leave Anfield this summer in order to realise those ambitions. He said: “I’ve had such an amazing time at Liverpool. It’s been a crazy journey for me and one that I’ve absolutely loved. I love the club, I love the fans and I have a great relationship with the players and the staff. Whether it’s here at Liverpool or somewhere else, I do feel the next step for me is to be a number one.”
If Kelleher does leave the club this summer, then Football Insider report Liverpool could move to sign Trafford from Burnley as a replacement. The former Manchester City man has been linked with a move to Newcastle United in recent times and could leave Turf Moor after just one season with the Clarets.
Trafford was named in England’s provisional Euro 2024 squad by Gareth Southgate, having represented the Three Lions at youth level, including a string of stand-out performances during the Under-21’s European Championships last summer as England triumphed without conceding a single goal en-route to lifting the trophy. Trafford moved to Burnley last summer in a deal that could be worth up to £19m in add-ons.
