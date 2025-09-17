Newcastle United latest news: Benfica are reportedly set to appoint Jose Mourinho as their new manager, just weeks before their visit to St James’ Park.

Benfica have sacked former Wolves manager Bruno Lage - and are closing in on appointing Jose Mourinho as his successor. Mourinho has been out of work since leaving Fenerbahce in August after their failed attempt to qualify for the Champions League.

Mourinho lasted just over a year at the Turkish club during which he managed former Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin. A deal for the 62-year-old to become Benfica’s new manager, and return to the club where his managerial career began a quarter of a century ago, is progressing, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that ‘advanced talks’ are taking place between Mourinho and Benfica.

Romano posted on X: ‘BREAKING: Benfica are in advanced talks with José Mourinho after Bruno Lage got sacked overnight! Understand Mourinho has opened doors to Benfica move as he wants to return to coaching immediately. The agreement could be sealed soon.’

If Mourinho does take on that role, then he could be reunited with a few familiar faces in Benfica’s upcoming Champions League campaign. The Portuguese side were defeated 3-2 by Qarabag at the Estadio da Luz on Tuesday night in a match that marked Lage’s final in charge.

Their next Champions League outing sees them make the trip to London to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Of course, that would mean Mourinho returning to the stadium and club where he lifted three Premier League titles.

Benfica end their league phase campaign in January when they welcome Real Madrid to Lisbon. Mourinho spent three years as manager of Real Madrid during 2010 and 2013.

Jose Mourinho’s St James’ Park return

After playing Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, Benfica face another trip to England when they take on Newcastle United at St James’ Park. Benfica and Newcastle United have met fairly recently in European competition, with the Portuguese side triumphing 4-2 over two legs during the quarter-finals of the 2012/13 Europa League.

Benfica would go on to reach the final that year only to be defeated by Chelsea. Mourinho and Newcastle United are far from strangers as well.

Mourinho has been in the opposition dugout at St James’ Park as manager of Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, but does not enjoy a very good record on Tyneside. In fact, he has won just one Premier League game there - and that came behind-closed-doors in a 3-1 win for Spurs in July 2020 during ‘Project Restart’.

In September of that year, Mourinho admitted to a special affinity with Newcastle United due to his connections with Sir Bobby Robson. Speaking to Sky Sports News, Mourinho said: “It’s a club I feel connection with because of Mr Robson, it's as simple as that.

“He had a huge passion for Newcastle, and his area, Durham. He had it in his heart. So, through him I have become a little magpie!”

Asked if he almost joined Sir Bobby at Newcastle, Mourinho said: “More or less, yes. But, at the time, I was already eyeing a different direction.

“Mr Robson always knew that I wanted to give everything that I could to him, but, at the same time, he also knew I had my eyes in a different direction. But yes, there was a chance.”