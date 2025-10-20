Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of SL Benfica reacts as he speaks to the media during a SL Benfica Press Conference at Stamford Bridge on September 29, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Jose Mourinho has commented on his affection for Newcastle United and St James’ Park ahead of Benfica’s Champions League clash on Tuesday night.

Jose Mourinho admitted he loves coming to St James’ Park to face Newcastle United, despite an indifferent record on Tyneside.

The Portuguese manager won just once at St James’ Park in the Premier League as a manager but is looking forward to facing The Magpies once again as Benfica manager in the Champions League.

The match will also see Mourinho return to St James’ Park for the first time since a 2-2 draw as Tottenham Hotspur manager back in April 2021.

Newcastle will be looking to build on a 4-0 win at Union Saint-Gilloise last time out in the Champions League while Benfica are still looking to pick up their first points in the group phase after losses against Qarabag and Chelsea in their opening two games.

Jose Mourinho ‘loves’ St James’ Park

When asked about the prospect of coming up against Newcastle at St James’ Park on Tuesday night, Mourinho said: “I love playing here, I said that to the players yesterday. "It's beautiful playing here, it's fantastic here. It's an extraordinary atmosphere.

"People don't come here to watch the game, they come here to play the game with their team."

“This city has a totally different culture to London, and the big clubs like Chelsea,Arsenal and Tottenham.”

Mourinho previously managed Chelsea over two spells but was keen to point out the unique nature of Newcastle.

“It’s beautiful playing here,” Mourinho added. “Absolutely beautiful. Even as opponents, it’s a privilege to play here.

“They’ll feel the crowd. They’ll feel the energy. We have to cope with that emotion and be strong enough to handle it. We’ll suffer at times, but we have to impose our qualities when we can. It’ll be tough, but that’s what football’s about.”

When asked about the prospect of managing Newcastle, Mourinho responded: “I don’t think they need a [new] coach, I don’t think they’ll need me and I hope it goes well for Eddie.

“I wouldn’t change Benfica for any club in the world.”

Jose Mourinho on Newcastle United cup win

Since Mourinho last managed against Newcastle, the club have been taken over by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, qualified for the Champions League twice and won the Carabao Cup.

Reflecting on the transformation, Mourinho said: “I know their ambitions go beyond that [Carabao Cup win], but it was an important first step.

“The club is stable. Since the takeover, they’ve made smart choices, stayed consistent, signed players who fit Eddie’s model.

“That’s why they’re progressing the right way. I congratulate Eddie, the club, the fans, and Lady Elsie Robson and the Robson family — they carry [Sir Bobby Robson’s] legacy beautifully.”