Newcastle United latest news: Jose Mourinho’s Benfica are up next for Eddie Howe’s side in the Champions League.

Newcastle United’s third league phase match of the Champions League sees them take on Benfica at St James’ Park on Tuesday night. Newcastle United and Benfica have met just twice before in European competition during a Europa League quarter-final tie back in April 2013.

It would be the Portuguese team that emerged victorious from that two-legged clash with a 4-2 aggregate win. Benfica triumphed 3-1 in the first-leg at the Estadio Da Luz and whilst a Papiss Cisse goal twenty minutes from time gave Alan Pardew’s side hope of a famous win a week later, a 90th minute Eduardo Salvio strike sealed Benfica’s passage to the semi-final.

Twelve years on, and the two sides will again lock horns. This time, Eddie Howe will be in the Newcastle United dugout, whilst a familiar face returns to St James’ Park in the away technical area… Jose Mourinho.

The former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur manager was only appointed Benfica manager last month, replacing former Wolves boss Bruno Lage in the role. Mourinho, who began his managerial career with a brief stint as Benfica manager, started the season as Fenerbahce boss, but left the Turkish club in August after they failed to qualify for the Champions League, coincidentally losing in a play-off match against Benfica.

Mourinho has a patchy record at St James’ Park and has seen his team emerge victorious just three times in 12 visits. Two of those came in the League Cup whilst Chelsea manager, with his only league win coming behind-closed-doors in July 2020 whilst in charge of Tottenham Hotspur.

Jose Mourinho and Newcastle United

Mourinho and Newcastle United are, of course, inextricably linked by Sir Bobby Robson. The former Magpies manager gave Mourinho his first break in the game whilst manager of Barcelona.

Mourinho, working as a translator at the time, began coaching under Robson - the beginnings of a career path that would change the landscape of football for the next three decades. In September 2020, Mourinho admitted to a special affinity with Newcastle United due to his connections with Sir Bobby Robson. Speaking to Sky Sports News, Mourinho said: “It’s a club I feel connection with because of Mr Robson, it's a simple as that.

“He had a huge passion for Newcastle, and his area, Durham. He had it in his heart. So, through him I have become a little magpie!”

Asked if he almost joined Sir Bobby at Newcastle, Mourinho said: “More or less, yes. But, at the time, I was already eyeing a different direction.

“Mr Robson always knew that I wanted to give everything that I could to him, but, at the same time, he also knew I had my eyes in a different direction. But yes, there was a chance.”

The clash between Benfica and Newcastle United kicks-off at 8pm at St James’ Park on Tuesday night. Newcastle head into the game sat 11th in the Champions League table, whilst their visitors sit 33rd out of 36 teams having been beaten by Chelsea and Qarabag in their opening two games of the league phase.