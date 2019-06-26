Jose Mourinho reveals why the Newcastle United job under Mike Ashley isn't for him
Jose Mourinho is only interested in taking over a club which can win trophies.
Mourinho is among the early favourites with bookmakers to succeed Rafa Benitez as Newcastle United manager.
However, the 56-year-old would not consider taking a job at a club where a top-half finish was seen as a successful season by its owner.
"The only thing that I know is what I don't want," Mourinho told The Coaches' Voice. “I’m quite pathological in the sense of I have to play to win.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“If somebody gives me a wonderful 10-year contract, and the objective of the team is to stay in the first half of the table, and if you finish seventh, eighth or ninth, it's perfect, then that's not for me. That's my nature.
"My next (position) is to fight to win".