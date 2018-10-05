Jose Mourinho reveals why things aren't working at Manchester United ahead of Newcastle visit

Jose Mourinho has revealed that there are several reasons why things aren't working at Manchester United, as they prepare to host Newcastle.

In notoriously coy fashion, the United boss said that there were 'many different reasons' behind the Red Devils' poor form of late - but refused to elaborate on what they were.

He was asked whether he could expand on these reasons, and replied with a blunt 'no'.

In a press conference which lasted just over three and a half minutes and saw just five questions answered, Mourinho also praised Rafa Benitez and said that his side were keen to get back to winning ways after disappointing results of late.

Manchester United are winless in their last four games in all competitions and currently sit tenth in the Premier League after seven games.

But their manager is keen to pay little attention to the table at this early stage.

"I know we are in the beginning of October and you look to tables all around Europe and in many of the leagues the tables in September, October, they don’t reflect what is going to happen in a few months later or even in the end of the season," he admitted.

"But we are in a position that we can do much better than that and to do that we need points, points that we lost especially in the last two Premier League matches with one point out of six

"We know that to improve that position we need to win these three points but we know that our opponent for different reasons also need the points.

"The happiness of the victory so is important for us to try and win this match on Saturday."

The United boss also lavished praise on Benitez who he knows will have his Newcastle side well-prepared for the trip to Old Trafford.

That means Mourinho is expecting a tough evening in the North East.

When asked about his thoughts on Newcastle, he said: "Very very very good coach, a team that is always very well organised against especially the teams of the first part of the table where their manager is very bright on his analysis of the opponent’s qualities and to try to stop them.

"The results they had against the top teams didn’t get them points yet this season, but gave them very, very close results and very difficult matches for the opposition. So we expect a difficult match."