Ben Dawson reveals what Achraf Lazaar is like behind the scenes at Newcastle

Newcastle United Under-23s manager Ben Dawson has confirmed that former Leeds United manager Neil Redfearn will be working alongside him for “a couple of weeks”.

Redfearn was in the home dugout at Whitley Park last night as United’s youngsters edged to a 2-1 win against Notts County in the Premier League Cup.

Goals from Elias Sorensen and Callum Roberts were enough to give United a hard-earned win and Dawson praised the impact of Redfearn on his youngsters after the game.

He said: “We needed someone to come in for a couple of weeks.

“I knew Neil from my time at the FA and he was at Leeds United.

“I needed someone to come in to work and be able to coach, get out on the grass and be a hand out there.

“He’s got a wealth of experience as a player, a coach and a manager so it’s been good having him on the pitch and off the pitch.

“He’s a good sounding board and a lot of the lads can go and ask him for some little bits of advice.

“It’s been a little bit of the burden off me.”

The win over County also featured United left-back Achraf Lazaar as the Morocco international continues to try and fight his way back into the first-team picture.

The former Palermo star created the Magpies first goal as he played for just under an hour and Dawson has been pleased with his attitude on and off the pitch during his time with the Magpies youngsters.

“He’s been great," said Dawson. “He’s bubbly, he’s enthusiastic every day but to be fair to him he works hard.

“To be fair to him he works hard, but the lads aren’t frightened to tell him if his levels are just dropping a bit.

“It’s been good and he takes it on the chin.

“You can see when you get the ball into wide areas the quality he puts into the box.

“Hopefully, some of those younger lads, that play in similar position, can learn from him.”