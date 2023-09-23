‘No disrespect’ - Jude Bellingham confusion over Newcastle United star after ‘raging’ claim
Jude Bellingham has questioned Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson’s rating on the new EA FC 24 video game.
EA FC 24, formerly known as FIFA, is set to be released next week with the player ratings already revealed.
And Wilson’s ‘Ultimate Team’ card was revealed to his England team-mates Marcus Rashford, Declan Rice, James Maddison and Jude Bellingham on the England YouTube channel.
Arsenal midfielder Rice read Wilson’s stats out with the other players having to guess which player they belonged to.
Players are given an overall rating as well as ratings for attributes such as pace, shooting, passing, dribbling, defending and physical. Wilson is rated 82 overall with 80 pace, 82 shooting, 67 passing, 79 dribbling, 42 defending and 76 physical.
Giving a clue to his England team-mates, Rice said: “This player will be raging that they’re a 76 physical.”
And Bellingham prompty responded by guessing correctly: “Is it Callum Wilson?”
Wilson’s former Coventry City team-mate Maddison was then quick to hit-back at Wilson’s stats, by stating: “80 pace? He’s much quicker than that, he’s a runner.”
Bellingham also went on to question Wilson’s rating.
“You know what, that’s the hardest card to guess,” he added. “No disrespect, and I’m not trying to get him lowered, but how can they be an 82 stat?
“What they’re saying is that they should pump him up there to make him an 82. He should have these [stats] higher or that [82 overall lower].”
Wilson has the joint sixth highest rating of any Newcastle player in EA FC 24, behind Sandro Tonali (86), Kieran Trippier (85), Bruno Guimaraes (84), Nick Pope (84) and Sven Botman (83).