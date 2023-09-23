Watch more of our videos on Shots!

EA FC 24, formerly known as FIFA, is set to be released next week with the player ratings already revealed.

Arsenal midfielder Rice read Wilson’s stats out with the other players having to guess which player they belonged to.

Players are given an overall rating as well as ratings for attributes such as pace, shooting, passing, dribbling, defending and physical. Wilson is rated 82 overall with 80 pace, 82 shooting, 67 passing, 79 dribbling, 42 defending and 76 physical.

Giving a clue to his England team-mates, Rice said: “This player will be raging that they’re a 76 physical.”

And Bellingham prompty responded by guessing correctly: “Is it Callum Wilson?”

Wilson’s former Coventry City team-mate Maddison was then quick to hit-back at Wilson’s stats, by stating: “80 pace? He’s much quicker than that, he’s a runner.”

Bellingham also went on to question Wilson’s rating.

“You know what, that’s the hardest card to guess,” he added. “No disrespect, and I’m not trying to get him lowered, but how can they be an 82 stat?

“What they’re saying is that they should pump him up there to make him an 82. He should have these [stats] higher or that [82 overall lower].”