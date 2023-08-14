New technical area rules were enforced over the weekend to prevent more than one member of the coaching staff from standing at the front of the technical area at any one time during a match. And with Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe and assistant Jason Tindall often stood side-by-side at the front of the technical area, it’s a change that could take some getting used to for the coaching duo.

Following United’s 5-1 win over Aston Villa at St James’ Park on Saturday, Howe claimed the new rules are ‘a bit petty’ having previously stated it was a ‘strange’ decision to bring the new rules in this season.

And after Liverpool drew 1-1 at Chelsea on Sunday, Reds boss Klopp was asked for his view on the rule change.

“It’s like that in the Champions League anyway - I think it’s only for one team a real problem...Newcastle!” Klopp chuckled along with the Stamford Bridge press room before sarcastically stating “sorry!”

Newcastle pipped Liverpool to Champions League qualification after finishing fourth in the Premier League last season.

And the latest rule change didn’t seem to be too much of a problem for The Magpies in their Premier League opener as they dismantled Villa to go top of the table.

“We had some friendly conversations,” Howe said when reflecting on the technical area rule change. “It is a strange dynamic. It can be a bit petty at times when you are talking inches, but we are just trying to do the best job we can for our players.

“It was managed well today. Me and Jason dovetailed at moments when we felt we needed to.

“The main change is for us not the players. Jason will step forward for set plays and then I will go back to speak to the other staff who are analysing things at a very high pace.”

Howe added: “I think [Tindall] will feel a natural tendency to want to get forward then be told he probably can’t. We don’t want to see him get sent off so we’ll have to try and get him chained to the dugout!”

While Klopp’s latest comments were light-hearted on his occasion, it’s not the first time the Liverpool boss has singled out Newcastle.

Last season, Klopp made reference to Newcastle’s spending power compared to Liverpool’s after Magpies sporting director Dan Ashworth stated there is ‘no ceiling’ for the club.

“I heard now that at Newcastle somebody said ‘there is no ceiling for this club’,” Klopp said. “Yes, he is absolutely right. There is no ceiling for Newcastle. Congratulations. But some other clubs have ceilings.”