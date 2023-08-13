Harvey Barnes may have started the game against Aston Villa on the bench, but he still found time to register his first goal and assist for the club. Barnes was on the pitch for little over 20 minutes, but that was more than enough time for him to set-up Callum Wilson before grabbing a goal himself in the dying minutes.

Direct with the ball at his feet, Barnes was a constant threat on the left-side and gave a tiring Aston Villa defence the runaround whilst he was on the pitch. His goal was celebrated at the Gallowgate End in trademark Harvey Barnes style.