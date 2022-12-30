Eddie Howe’s side, 19th in the Premier League a year ago, are third in the division ahead of tomorrow’s home game against Leeds United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Klopp has been speaking about the renewed competition at the top end of the division ahead of the next round of festive fixtures.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

“We all knew that Newcastle would be a massive contender from now on, and it’s clear with Man United, Arsenal playing an exceptional season, all respect for that, City is City, so all of a sudden you have four teams occupying, Tottenham fighting hard, Chelsea still there,” said Klopp.

“We are back to a top six or top seven, if you like, and only four can make it. We know that absolutely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The quality of the opponents is obviously clear, but most of the things we can still sort ourselves.

“If they win all the time, we cannot get closer, but we meet some of them, and, for us, we are under pressure like other teams are under pressure, because it’s not the nicest thing to have us three or five points behind you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That doesn’t give you any kind of security, but we better play a special second half of the season to have a chance to make it to the Champions League, which is obviously our target.