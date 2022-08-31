Jurgen Klopp's 'brilliant' Newcastle United verdict as he analyses key off-field decision
Jurgen Klopp has lauded the job Eddie Howe’s done so far at Newcastle United ahead of tonight’s game at Anfield.
Liverpool’s manager has labelled Howe’s team as the “most improved” side in the Premier League this year in his programme notes for the televised game.
Klopp also says the improvement under Howe – who inherited a team deep in relegation trouble last November – “shouldn’t surprise anyone” given his “philosophy” and “way of working”.
“We face an opponent who are probably the most improved team in the Premier League this year,” said Klopp.
“I have always respected and admired Eddie Howe – and the job he’s doing at Newcastle United is brilliant.
"It shouldn’t surprise anyone either. It’s long been clear that Eddie has a philosophy, a way of playing and a way of working, that would benefit whichever club he works for.
“Newcastle made a good decision to appoint him, and it’s continuing to pay off.”
"We saw the best face of his team in their recent (3-3) draw against Manchester City, which showed how aggressive they can be with the ball, and also how creative they can be even against a side with as much quality as City.
"I know I will not be along in being impressed by the football Newcastle are playing, and I’d expected them to be especially motivated for this fixture, because when you’re ambitious as a club it makes sense to look to give a bloody nose to the clubs who have usually finished above you.”