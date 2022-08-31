Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool’s manager has labelled Howe’s team as the “most improved” side in the Premier League this year in his programme notes for the televised game.

Klopp also says the improvement under Howe – who inherited a team deep in relegation trouble last November – “shouldn’t surprise anyone” given his “philosophy” and “way of working”.

“We face an opponent who are probably the most improved team in the Premier League this year,” said Klopp.

“I have always respected and admired Eddie Howe – and the job he’s doing at Newcastle United is brilliant.

"It shouldn’t surprise anyone either. It’s long been clear that Eddie has a philosophy, a way of playing and a way of working, that would benefit whichever club he works for.

“Newcastle made a good decision to appoint him, and it’s continuing to pay off.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

"We saw the best face of his team in their recent (3-3) draw against Manchester City, which showed how aggressive they can be with the ball, and also how creative they can be even against a side with as much quality as City.