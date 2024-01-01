Liverpool v Newcastle United: Jurgen Klopp has praised Eddie Howe and his side ahead of the Premier League clash at Anfield on New Year's Day.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp has praised Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United side once again ahead of Monday's match at Anfield.

Liverpool head into the match top of the Premier League table while Newcastle have dropped to ninth following a poor run of form. Howe's side have lost six of their last seven matches in all competitions and have lost all five meetings with Liverpool since his arrival.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Klopp was quick to praise The Magpies in his pre-match programme notes, which read: "Under Eddie Howe Newcastle are a team which is well organised and difficult to break down while at the same time carrying a real threat in attack. They are also a side which will want to strike back after a disappointing result against Nottingham Forest.

"For all of these reasons and many more, they will be a dangerous opponent. It was around this time last year that I said Eddie was doing an exceptional job and my opinion has not changed.

"Since then, he has taken Newcastle into the Champions League, dealt with the challenge of playing European and domestic football and remained very competitive in the Premier League. Some may take this for granted but I do not.

"It is a proper job - development and experience happening all of the time in an environment that is only ever unforgiving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So I welcome Eddie, his staff and the Newcastle players and supporters to Anfield for a fixture which I know always causes excitement not just at our two clubs but in English football as a whole. I do not think the TV executives made a mistake when they chose this game to kick off the new year, I will put it this way."