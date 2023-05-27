Man United’s comfortable win over Chelsea followed Newcastle United’s 0-0 draw with Leicester City on Monday night. The points Newcastle and Manchester United picked up this week meant Liverpool are unable to catch them in the Premier League table heading into the final day trip to Southampton on Sunday (4:30pm kick-off).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool are guaranteed to finish fifth and it will be the first time they’ve failed to qualify for the Champions League with Klopp in charge for the full season - ending a six-year stint.

But Klopp felt the damage had been done long before this week, with Liverpool’s 1-1 draw at home to Aston Villa last weekend the final blow to their chances.

“It’s a fact we don’t have Champions League, even I knew after [the Aston Villa] game, clear,” Klopp said. “I drew a line underneath it. I am optimistic but in that moment I couldn’t see it.”

“We’ve known for a long time it would not be a historic season. Since Dubai after the World Cup, the amount of points we’ve got since then was pretty good. If we could do that all season it would be a good one.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool won seven straight games in the Premier League to move within a point of the Champions League places at one stage before the two points dropped against Villa proved costly.

“This is not the season we wanted,” Klopp added. “I really think this is not a season we will talk about and we have failed to give the people more to enjoy, but we have given moments.

“The big disappointment is this little thing [Europa League], which is obviously a big one.

“It would have been a normal season if we finished fourth. Not great, but qualified. Sometimes you have to accept it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve been here seven-and-a-half years, things are not always forward steps and sometimes there are dips. It’s good I’m here this long but you have to reinvent yourself.”