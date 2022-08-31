Jurgen Klopp urged to sign 'technically gifted' £40m Newcastle United star for Liverpool
Dietmar Hamann has delivered a transfer verdict involving two of his former clubs – Newcastle United and Liverpool.
The ex-German international midfielder has been assessing what Liverpool need ahead of the summer transfer deadline day this Thursday and has highlighted the Reds’ midfield as an area to improve.
And Hamann namechecked rejuvenated Newcastle midfielder Joelinton as a player who would be an ideal addition to Jurgen Klopp’s side.
“You look at Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Thiago, they’re all similar, tidy players, I think they could do with someone like Joelinton from Newcastle,” Hamann told GGRecon.
"I think he’s someone who’s technically gifted, who’s a big lad and has a great strike on him. I think that’s the type of player they miss.”
Although the Brazilian was previously labelled as a ‘£40million flop’ at Newcastle, he has since proven his worth to Eddie Howe’s side upon dropping into a midfield role. He was named as the club’s player of the season for the 2021-22 campaign.