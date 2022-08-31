Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ex-German international midfielder has been assessing what Liverpool need ahead of the summer transfer deadline day this Thursday and has highlighted the Reds’ midfield as an area to improve.

And Hamann namechecked rejuvenated Newcastle midfielder Joelinton as a player who would be an ideal addition to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Liverpool's English midfielder Jordan Henderson (L) vies with Newcastle United's Brazilian striker Joelinton (R) during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on December 16, 2021. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“You look at Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Thiago, they’re all similar, tidy players, I think they could do with someone like Joelinton from Newcastle,” Hamann told GGRecon.

"I think he’s someone who’s technically gifted, who’s a big lad and has a great strike on him. I think that’s the type of player they miss.”