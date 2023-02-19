Jurgen Klopp's verdict on Newcastle United's Loris Karius – and 'unlucky' Nick Pope

Karius, signed as a free agent last September, could start next Sunday’s final against Manchester United at Wembley after Howe lost Nick Pope to a one-game suspension. Pope was sent off in last night’s 2-0 loss to Liverpool.

Asked about the chance of a belated United debut for 29-year-old Karius, Klopp said: “I heard about that. He’s a great goalie, that’s why Newcastle signed him, but, of course, unlucky for Nick Pope.”

Klopp added: “That is what (the opportunity) he was working for, definitely, all the time. Absolutely.”

The last game Karius played for Liverpool was the 2018 Champions League final against Real Madrid. Karius made two mistakes in a 3-1 defeat for Liverpool.

Howe also has 30-year-old Mark Gillespie available for the final. Martin Dubravka – who came off the bench against Liverpool – is cup-tied in the competition, having turned out for the club’s final opponents during a loan spell at Old Trafford earlier this season.

"They (Karius and Gillespie) have started games away from competitive action in several friendlies and training games,” said United’s head coach. “I'd say they're match-ready.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

"I would have confidence in them, that's what they're in the squad for. They've both been very competitive – and part of our group all season. I have full confidence. We've got to digest this quickly – and look forward to what is an exciting week for us."

