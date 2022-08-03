Juventus ‘eye’ Newcastle United and Leeds target as West Ham 'reignite interest' in Magpies and Everton-linked winger

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged today from St James’s Park and beyond:

Juventus ‘eye’ Mertens

Dries Mertens could be nearing a return to Serie A after being released by Napoli earlier this summer.The Belgian has been linked with a switch to Newcastle United and Leeds United, but according to Gazzette dello Sport, Juventus are also pushing to sign the 35-year-old as they see attempts to sign Alvaro Morata stall.

Jordan on Maddison

Simon Jordan believes that a deal between Newcastle and Leicester for James Maddison is ‘likely’ because of the Foxes policy towards transfers:

“It’s interesting that they are linked with players like James Maddison at Newcastle,” Jordan told TalkSport.

“Leicester are the natural emulation, the natural step for Newcastle to be looking to overtake clubs like Leicester and build upon the successes and achievements of clubs like Leicester.

West Ham are interested in signing Burnley's Maxwel Cornet (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

“They don’t have their embarrassment of riches, but do have significant levels of success. Premier League and the FA Cup.”

He continued: “Clearly there has to be an out policy before there is an in policy – if Maddison has to go, then so did Mahrez, so did Drinkwater and some of these top players, like N’Golo Kante. They all have gone and Leicester have continued to be an elite Premier League side in the top eight of the division.

“It looks likely (Maddison transfer). Of course, people have to meet the valuations – this isn’t a model they haven’t done before.”

Newcastle had a second bid for the midfielder rejected by the Foxes earlier this week after seeing an initial bid of £40million turned down on Friday.

Hammers ‘reignite interest’ in Cornet

West Ham have reportedly reignited their interest in signing Burnley’s Maxwel Cornet after seeing approaches for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Filip Kostic rebuffed by the player.

Kostic had been identified as one of West Ham’s main targets this summer, but the Serbian international is reportedly reluctant to leave the German side.