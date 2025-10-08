Newcastle United news: One former Magpie could feature at Wembley for the first time when Wales take on England on Thursday night.

Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow has spoken of his excitement at potentially playing at Wembley for the first time in his career. Darlow could feature for Wales when they take on England on Thursday night and could come up against his former Newcastle United teammates Dan Burn and Anthony Gordon if selected by Craig Bellamy.

Burn and Gordon have become regulars in Thomas Tuchel’s squads recently and will be determined to impress the German and secure their spot in his squad for next summer’s World Cup if and when the Three Lions secure their qualification for that tournament. England play Latvia in a World Cup qualifier at the Daugava Stadium in Riga on Tuesday night knowing that a win would secure their place in the USA, Mexico and Canada. Wales, meanwhile, face a crunch clash against Belgium on Monday knowing that a win would keep their qualification hopes in their own hands.

Karl Darlow makes Wembley admission

Darlow, meanwhile, will be keen to cement himself as Bellamy’s number one and will want to use his first appearance at Wembley to showcase his talents. For many, playing at Wembley is the pinnacle of the sport, but Thursday night’s game means just that more for the former Newcastle United stopper.

Darlow has twice narrowly missed out on playing at Wembley during his career with both Newcastle United and, more than a decade previous, Newport County. Darlow was on the books at Newport as they qualified for the 2012 FA Trophy Final, but was not registered in time to play in that game.

Eleven years later an unfortunate twist of fate would yet again prevent Darlow from featuring at Wembley as Newcastle United were unable to recall him from a loan spell at Hull City after suspension and ineligibility ruled Nick Pope and Martin Dubravka out of the 2023 Carabao Cup final: “I've been slightly unfortunate and it would be nice to finally tick [Wembley] it off the list," Darlow said reflecting on those matches.

“The Newport one was on the morning of the final. They were still waiting on confirmation and the manager Justin Edinburgh was optimistic it was going to be done.

“In the end I wasn't even allowed to be part of the matchday squad and I watched the game in the stands. I'm 35 on Wednesday, so it's been a long time coming.

“It's one of the biggest and the best stadiums in the world. As a footballer you want to be playing in the biggest stadiums and testing yourself on that level.”

Darlow has been a regular for club and country this season, playing a crucial role for Leeds United following their promotion to the Premier League. New signing Lucas Perri has missed their last four matches through injury, allowing Darlow some regular game time.

“If you're drip-fed a game here and a game there, it's tough," Darlow said. "You like to get into a rhythm of playing week in, week out and knowing you can prepare properly for each and every single game. It's a massive plus that I've had a run of games now."