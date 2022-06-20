Karl Darlow's Newcastle United future in spotlight as Freddie Woodman edges towards exit

Darlow joined Newcastle United eight years ago from Nottingham Forest. However, the 31-year-old has found his appearances limited by the form of others, notably No.1 Martin Dubravka, and he only made eight Premier League appearances last season.

Newcastle rejected a £5million offer from Middlesbrough for Darlow in the summer of 2017, and the 31-year-old is again interesting the Championship club, according to The Athletic. Leicester City’s Daniel Iverson is said to be an alternative target for Chris Wilder.

The news comes amid speculation over United’s goalkeeping department. The club is expected to sign another goalkeeper this summer, and 25-year-old Freddie Woodman, a target for Preston North End, is expected to leave St James's Park in search of first-team football.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow.