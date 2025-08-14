Newcastle United latest news: Brentford striker Yoane Wissa remains a player of interest for the Magpies this summer.

Newcastle United’s pursuit of Yoane Wissa continues to rumble on in the background as the Magpies ramp up their transfer business. AC Milan’s Malick Thiaw has joined Eddie Howe’s squad, whilst Jacob Ramsey’s move from Aston Villa is expected to be completed in the very near future after the midfielder has completed a medical on Tyneside.

Those two signings will plug gaps in defence and in the middle of the park, but the most pressing issue for them to solve is in attack. Callum Wilson’s departure left them short of numbers, whilst Alexander Isak remains unavailable for selection.

Pushed for an update on Isak and whether he would feature against Villa in Saturday’s Premier League opener, Howe said on Friday night: “I'd want Alex to be playing today. I'd want him training tomorrow.

“We would love the player to be with us. So, let me make that absolutely clear, there's no part of me that doesn't want that outcome.

“But I don't see that changing, the current situation, before Aston Villa.”

Isak’s absence means the Magpies will likely start their Premier League season with Anthony Gordon as a makeshift striker. A move for Wissa, therefore, can’t come soon enough.

Keith Andrews on Yoane Wissa

However, the speed at which Newcastle United can complete a move for Wissa will rely on both Brentford and Bournemouth. The Bees will only allow Wissa to leave if they can get in a replacement.

They have reportedly identified Bournemouth’s Dango Ouattara as that replacement. However, Ouattara’s departure from the Vitality Stadium will only be sanctioned if Bournemouth can add to their ranks.

All of this is taking place against a backdrop of Wissa being forced to train away from his teammates. The DR Congo international has been told to train with a group of players that have no future at the Gtech Community Stadium and has reportedly told the club he won’t play for them again if a move to St James’ Park is not sanctioned this summer.

Keith Andrews, who has been thrown straight into the fire of Premier League management this summer following the departure of Thomas Frank, has already seen his club captain in Christian Norgaard and last season’s top scorer Bryan Mbeumo leave this summer. The former Republic of Ireland international stepped up from set-piece coach to become Brentford head coach following Frank’s departure and will take charge of his side for the first time in the Premier League on Sunday against Nottingham Forest.

Andrews has been a coach at Brentford since 2024 and was asked about Wissa’s current situation ahead of their Premier League opener. Speaking to TalkSport , Andrews, rather tongue-in-cheek, responded that Wissa ‘owed’ him after his set-piece routines resulted in seven goals for the striker: “I have got a good relationship with Wiss.

“I worked really hard with him last year to try and find goals. Seven of his 19 goals last year came from set pieces.

“He owes me really, so he shouldn't be going anywhere, to be blunt!”