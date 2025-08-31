Keith Andrews has given a strong verdict on Yoane Wissa's transfer future | Getty Images

Newcastle United transfer news: Brentford striker Yoane Wissa has remained a top target throughout the summer window.

The final few hours of the summer window are closing in and for Eddie Howe and Newcastle United, the next two days could be a pivotal time for the club. The signing of Nick Woltemade has plugged a Callum Wilson-sized hole in the squad - now they need to solve the Alexander Isak conundrum.

As it stands, Liverpool need to submit an improved offer, one that is viewed as acceptable by Newcastle United, in order for any movement on that transfer to be made. A 7pm deadline on Monday night means that has to be done within the next few hours for Isak to be a Liverpool player when the transfer window slams shut.

On the Swedish international, Howe said: “On Alex's situation, I've got no communication, no update for you. We are still looking to actively recruit, but I don't know if that has any relation at all to Alex's situation.”

If Isak is allowed to leave for Merseyside, then the Magpies will be desperate to recruit another striker before the deadline. Woltemade is a great option for them, but someone else to add extra depth is essential if they are going to be able to compete both domestically and in europe this season.

Yoane Wissa transfer verdict - Newcastle United face frustration

One man that has been listed as a possible option for the Magpies for a number of weeks is Brentford striker Yoane Wissa. The DR Congo international is interested in a move to Tyneside and has held talks with the Bees over his future at the club after the Magpies had a bid, worth £35m, rejected.

Wissa has not been used by Keith Andrews at all this season and was again not named as part of his matchday squad at the weekend. The Bees, in Wissa’s absence, were defeated by Sunderland at the Stadium of Light with a stoppage time Wilson Isidor securing all three points for the Black Cats.

Although Wissa remains unused by Andrews, the former Republic of Ireland man has insisted throughout the summer that the striker is not for sale and that he ‘fully expects’ Wissa to be a Brentford player past Monday’s deadline: “What goes on is going on at every single club I imagine, up and down the land, the disruptive nature of it,” Andrews said last week ahead of their Carabao Cup clash against Bournemouth. “But the focus is on the group.

"So, Yoane won't be involved [v Bournemouth]. But as far as I'm concerned, there's been no movement in any way and fully expect Yoane to be here come next Tuesday.”

“I knew there was, or would be, interest," added Andrews. “Naturally, when you score that amount of Premier League goals and play as well as he did last season in particular.

“He's built his career at this football club over the last four years where he's grown in stature, presence. I'm not surprised by it.”

Brentford’s reluctance to lose Wissa is matched by Wolves’ hopes of keeping hold of Jorgen Strand Larsen - another man heavily-linked with a move to St James’ Park this summer. A big few hours await Newcastle United.