Kevin Nolan has his say on Newcastle United's future
Kevin Nolan hopes Mike Ashley “gets rid” of Newcastle United – sooner rather than later.
Owner Ashley’s failure to secure Rafa Benitez on a new contract at the for-sale club prompted an angry backlash from fans.
And former Newcastle captain Nolan told Sky Sports: “I feel a bit for Newcastle fans, because they’ve got that hero of theirs, and obviously Mike and him weren’t able to come to a conclusion on a deal. I think it’s because Rafa was looking to build on the squad.
“I don’t think Mike’s in it now. He’s not as invested now as he was when he first took them over. It’s common knowledge now that he’s looking to try and get rid of the club.
“I think the sooner the better, so hopefully Newcastle can start looking forward.”
Nolan joined Newcastle in January 2009. The midfielder went on to captain the team to the Championship title the following season. He joined West Ham United in the summer of 2011 after failing to agree a new contract.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Speaking to the Gazette last year, he said: “That way it was – it was very abrupt and ugly.
“I’d been offered a deal, and then it was taken off the table. You could see the route Newcastle were going down, and the opportunity presented itself to play for another fantastic club.
“A lot of promises were made. Everyone who knows me (knows) the most important thing for me is honesty. Unfortunately, I didn’t get that in the end.
“In the end it was best for Newcastle and me.”