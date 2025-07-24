Former Newcastle United captain Kevin Nolan has discussed the club’s striker situation this summer amid speculation surrounding Alexander Isak and Yoane Wissa.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle are targeting a replacement for Callum Wilson following his release at the end of June.

Liam Delap, Joao Pedro and Hugo Ekitike have all be pursued by The Magpies but have ended up going elsewhere, leaving Eddie Howe to pursue other transfer targets.

One name that has come to the fore in recent weeks is Brentford forward Yoane Wissa. The 28-year-old is in the final year of his contract at the Gtech Community Stadium, with the option of another year.

The DR Congo international also scored 20 goals for The Bees last season in all competitions. Wissa left Brentford’s pre-season training camp in Portugal for crunch talks over his future with Newcastle seeing an initial £25million bid rejected.

But the links have surfaced amid speculation surrounding the future of Alexander Isak at Newcastle. While The Magpies insist Isak, who is under contract until 2028, is not for sale this summer, Liverpool have been credited with a strong interest.

Although no formal approach has been made to Newcastle about Isak, the striker was sent home ahead of the pre-season friendly at Celtic on Saturday. Head coach Eddie Howe suggested the speculation surrounding Isak’s future, as well as the fact that he was set to be rested for the game, were contributing factors to why he decided to send the striker home.

Newcastle fly out to Singapore on Thursday, with Isak expected to be on the plane despite concerns around his fitness. His absence would only further fuel the speculation surrounding his future.

Kevin Nolan makes Newcastle United striker claim

Newcastle favourite and talkSPORT pundit Kevin Nolan has addressed the club’s striker situation and the potential of Wissa becoming the club’s new No. 9.

Isak will be given first refusal of the shirt but has already hinted he would turn it down in favour of staying No. 14. The club are also considering a new contract for the striker but may have to break the bank in order to reach an agreement.

Nolan also stressed the importance of Newcastle signing Wissa to play with Isak.

"If you got the majority of Newcastle fans on, they'd be saying we want to keep Isak, we need to pay him the money," he said.

"Are you going to find another Isak? There's talk about Wissa, but I'm not too sure that he gets the goals and becomes that No.9.

"It's different, there's no disrespect to Brentford here, but it's different playing for Newcastle and playing as a No.9. There's an expectation there, it's a big difference.

“Wissa will be going in to take the No.9 shirt, which has a huge history behind it. He has to be playing alongside Isak if he joins.

"If they lose Isak, that's a major blow to Newcastle and where they're trying to go in the Premier League."

Yoane Wissa wants Newcastle United move

With Wissa into the final year of his contract, Brentford are keen to agree a new deal to protect their asset without having to trigger the contract option.

But BBC Sport have also reported that Brentford’s attempts to enter new contract discussions with Wissa are not being entertained by the forward, who wants to explore his options elsewhere.

The report adds that agreeing personal terms with Spurs or Newcastle ‘will not be an issue’.

Wissa’s meeting with Brentford’s director of football Phil Giles this week will prove vital in deciding the striker’s future.