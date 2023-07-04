News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United tease latest summer signing with new song - player due on Tyneside this week

There will be a new Newcastle United chant at St James’ Park next season following the club’s latest transfer business.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 4th Jul 2023, 10:31 BST

Newcastle announced the signing of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan on Monday, July 3 for an Italian record £52million plus add-ons. The 23-year-old has signed an initial five-year deal at St James’ Park and is due on Tyneside on Wednesday to conduct media duties.

Following the signing, Tonali told the Newcastle club website: “First of all, I want to thank Newcastle United, because they’re giving me a huge opportunity for my career.

“I want to repay all the trust on the pitch, giving it my all, as I always have. I’m really excited about playing at St James’ Park. I can’t wait to feel the warmth of the fans.”

And Newcastle have quickly teased a new song for the new signing as the club’s official Twitter account posted an edited graphic of Tonali wearing the new home shirt along with the caption: “I wanna dance with Tonali...”

The chant, which is in the tune of ‘I Wanna Dance with Somebody’ by Whitney Houston, is likely to be heard from the Toon Army faithful at Newcastle matches next season.

The Magpies return for pre-season training next week though Tonali will be one of several players given a slightly extended break due to their international commitments. The midfielder was part of the Italy Under-21s squad at the European Under-21 Championship.

Newcastle star Anthony Gordon is still away with England Under-21s after scoring the goal to send them through to the semi-final with a 1-0 win over Portugal on Sunday.

