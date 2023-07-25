The left-back made just six Premier League starts for Arsenal last season after falling down the pecking order after the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City. Newcastle targeted Tierney as a potential summer addition as Eddie Howe looks for a left-back upgrade.

But with Arsenal wanting in excess of £30million for the 26-year-old and no progress made so far, The Magpies interest has seemingly cooled as they explore alternative full-back options such as Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall.

Tierney has featured in all of Arsenal’s pre-season friendlies so far though each appearance has come off the bench. He has also attracted interest from Aston Villa and his former club Celtic, who have a 15% sell-on clause for the player.

The Scotland international joined The Gunners from Celtic in 2019 for £25million. And when asked about his future, Tierney admitted he was ‘happy’ at Arsenal.

“It’s not really up to me,” he said. “I’m happy, I’m working hard every day and getting minutes. I’m just trying to do as well as I can.”

Tierney also denied reports that claimed he’d held talks with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to decide his future before adding: “You can’t play every single game, every single season, every single year. I don’t expect that and I still made a lot of appearances last year.

“I was ready every game and working 10%. I think everyone in there would agree with that, that I never give less than that whether I’m playing or not.

“In the games I did play I tried to do my best for the team. I came off the bench a lot last season, whether that was to see games out or help get a goal.”

Newcastle have made three signings so far this summer with Yankuba Minteh joining from Odense before being loaned out to Feyenoord, Sandro Tonali arriving from AC Milan for £52million and Harvey Barnes moving from Leicester City for £38million.