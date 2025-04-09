Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kieran Trippier reached a career milestone playing for Newcastle United at Leicester City on Monday night.

Trippier started Newcastle’s 3-0 win at the King Power Stadium in what was his 600th professional appearance for club and country.

The 34-year-old retired from international duty with England following Euro 2024 last summer but has played a key role at Newcastle this season as the club ended its 70-year domestic trophy drought. While Trippier has been in and out of the starting line-up this season, he is currently enjoying a fine run of form at right-back.

Following Monday’s win at Leicester that took Newcastle up to fifth in the Premier League table, Trippier took to Instagram to post: “Great result tonight, we have to keep this form going. Thanks for the excellent support ⚫️⚪️.”

600 appearances for Kieran Trippier

Of Trippier’s 600 career appearances, 117 have came for Newcastle, 86 for Atletico Madrid, 114 for Tottenham Hotspur, 185 for Burnley and 44 for Barnsley while he has been capped 54 times for England.

The 2025 Carabao Cup won with Newcastle last month with Trippier’s second major honour of his career after the 2020-21 La Liga title won with Atletico.

Following his 600th career appearance, Trippier hinted that there is still more to come from him.

“An achievement I’m very proud of to make,” Trippier wrote on Instagram. “6️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ senior appearances in my career. I'm not done yet 👨‍🦳.”

The PFA also congratulated Trippier on reaching the milestone.

The PFA Instagram account wrote: “6️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ games up for Tripps 👏Congratulations to Newcastle United & England hero Kieran Trippier on a remarkable milestone 🤝 .”

Trippier is facing an uncertain future at Newcastle having been regularly linked with a move away from the club. But he remains a player highly valued by Eddie Howe and the club both on and off the pitch. His contract at St James’ Park runs until June 2026.

But his ‘I’m not done yet’ claim would suggest retirement is not on the agenda for the full-back.

Eddie Howe on Kieran Trippier’s value to Newcastle United after transfer decision

Newcastle rejected a £13million bid from Bayern Munich for Trippier last season. While the right-back has played a smaller role on the pitch for the club since then following an injury and the rise of Tino Livramento, the decision to keep him has ultimately been vindicated by Trippier’s role in Newcastle’s cup success this season.

"I don't think there was any big PSR benefit to selling Kieran and I think that was factored into a lot of our decision making,” Howe said last week. “From a football perspective there was no way we wanted to lose him.

“He was too important, he remains too important. On various levels. We need his winning mentality, his experience, his quality."

Lewis Hall’s season-ending injury has seen Trippier start five successive games for Newcastle for the first time in over a year with Livramento swapping to the left flank.

“Yeah, I think Kieran has been excellent,” Howe revealed. “And again, if you look at his direct opponents, I think he's done a really good job on them.

“I think he's shown that he can still defend, which as a defender, the first port of call. Can you defend well enough? And the resounding answer to that has been yes.

“His ability on the ball is unquestioned and we need to work better as a team to try and get him in the final third a little bit more because he's attacking play and his crossing is second to none as well. So I'm really, really pleased with Kieran. It's been a very good return to the team."