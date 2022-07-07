Trippier was one of nine Newcastle internationals given an extended break with the rest of the squad returning to Darsley Park last Friday.

"It's always good to be back, I've had a nice rest with my family but now it's time to work,” he said.

“The first day is always challenging and always tricky with all the tests we have to do but it's always good to get back and see the boys and to start to work again.”

Kieran Trippier of Newcastle United arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St. James Park on May 16, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The right-back met new teammates Sven Botman and Nick Pope on his return and believes they are two signings that can help push the club forward.

"It's always good to add that extra quality,” Trippier told NUFC TV. “I know Popey very well from [England], he's obviously an excellent 'keeper and Sven is a top quality centre-half.

"The lads have been brilliant with them on the first day and it's great to bring in that quality to help us push forward as a club.”

Despite winning just one of their opening 20 Premier League matches last season, Newcastle won 12 of their final 18 games to finish 11th in the table.

And Trippier is hoping The Magpies can carry that momentum into the new campaign.

“It's always important [to start well],” he added. “Last season we finished very strongly but this is a new season now, we know our aims and where we want to be as a club and as players.

"Adding quality like Sven and Popey is always going to help us for the next season. We know it's going to be difficult but we believe in ourselves as a team.

“We need to follow on from how we ended the season last year. But it's a new season and we know how challenging the Premier League is, especially with the quality that is arriving in this league now.