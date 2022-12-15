2. Garang Kuol - 51 minutes

Although technically not a Newcastle player just yet, incoming January arrival Garang Kuol had a World Cup to remember with Australia. The 18-year-old became the youngest player to feature in a World Cup knockout match since Pele in 1958 when he came off the bench in the 2-1 defeat against Argentina in the last 16. He also came on for the closing stages in the opening match against France. Coming up against Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe at the World Cup isn’t at all bad for the teenager.

Photo: Robert Cianflone