It was a fairly quiet World Cup for all of Newcastle United’s representatives - but which players saw the most on field action in Qatar?
Newcastle had five players representing their counrties in Qatar plus an incoming signing in Garang Kuol of Australia. Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson and Nick Pope were all involved in the England squad while Fabian Schar and Bruno Guimaraes represented Switzerland and Brazil respectively.
All six players saw their nations progress out of the group stages yet none of them made it further than the quarter-finals. So now, with all six of the players’ tournaments officially over, we have a look at how many minutes each of them got in Qatar.
Here are Newcastle United’s six World Cup representatives ranked by the number of minutes played at the 2022 World Cup...
1. Nick Pope - 0 minutes
The Newcastle goalkeeper didn’t get on the pitch in Qatar with Jordan Pickford the preferred option between the sticks for England as they were knocked out by France in the quarter-final.
Photo: Alex Pantling
2. Garang Kuol - 51 minutes
Although technically not a Newcastle player just yet, incoming January arrival Garang Kuol had a World Cup to remember with Australia. The 18-year-old became the youngest player to feature in a World Cup knockout match since Pele in 1958 when he came off the bench in the 2-1 defeat against Argentina in the last 16. He also came on for the closing stages in the opening match against France. Coming up against Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe at the World Cup isn’t at all bad for the teenager.
Photo: Robert Cianflone
3. Callum Wilson - 65 minutes
Callum Wilson came off the bench twice for England during the group stage wins over Wales and Iran. The Newcastle No. 9 played 28 minutes of the 6-2 win over Iran in the opening match, assisting Jack Grealish late on. He went on to play 37 minutes in the 3-0 win over Wales.
Photo: Francois Nel/Getty Images
4. Bruno Guimaraes - 84 minutes
Bruno Guimaraes’ first World Cup with Brazil ultimately ended on a disappointing note as they exited at the quarter-final stage to Croatia on penalties. Guimaraes didn’t start a match at the tournament but came off the bench in the group stages to play 38 minutes against Switzerland and 46 minutes against Cameroon.