Kieran Trippier , Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton are in Howe’s starting XI alongside new signing Sven Botman at the Kufstein Arena in Austria. Trippier has been named captain. Allan Saint-Maximin is among the substitutes for the club’s second tour friendly.

Federico Fernandez and Jamal Lewis are again is not involved due to injuries. Head coach Howe said: “Fede, as I’ve said many times, is one of the leaders of the group, a very positive influence around the players, so I’m delighted he’s here. We hope to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible.”