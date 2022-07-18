Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton are in Howe’s starting XI alongside new signing Sven Botman at the Kufstein Arena in Austria. Trippier has been named captain. Allan Saint-Maximin is among the substitutes for the club’s second tour friendly.
Federico Fernandez and Jamal Lewis are again is not involved due to injuries. Head coach Howe said: “Fede, as I’ve said many times, is one of the leaders of the group, a very positive influence around the players, so I’m delighted he’s here. We hope to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible.”
Howe and his players will return to England tonight ahead of fixtures against Burnley and Benfica in Portugal later this month.
NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Dummett, Almiron, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Fraser, Wood, S Longstaff. Subs: Pope, Krafth, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Murphy, Willock, Shelvey, Anderson, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Ritchie, M Longstaff, Turner-Cooke.