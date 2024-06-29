Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kieran Trippier is a doubt to feature for England during their Euro 2024 Round of 16 clash with Slovakia on Sunday.

Trippier has started England’s three games so far in Germany, acting as a makeshift left-back in the absence of Luke Shaw. It was hoped that the Manchester United man would be fit enough to feature by now, however, that is yet to happen and it’s likely that England will have to adapt to not having Shaw available for selection.

To add further worry ahead of their clash with Slovakia, Trippier missed training as he continues to nurse a calf injury he picked up at the end of the domestic season with Newcastle United. Trippier suffered the injury against Wolves at the beginning of March and featured just three times for the Magpies at the end of the campaign as he recovered from that issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If he is unable to feature for England at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday evening (5pm kick-off), then Southgate will reportedly turn to Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa to use as yet another makeshift left-back. Konsa spent most of last season at right-back for the Villains as they secured Champions League qualification.

The 26-year-old has been capped just four times by England and has not made a single competitive appearance, with his only other appearances coming in friendly matches in March and ahead of Euro 2024. Liverpool’s Joe Gomez could also be an option for Southgate, however, it is reported that Konsa is currently the most likely option to replace Trippier on Sunday.

England are hopeful the Magpies man will be fit enough to start, whilst Phil Foden has also returned to the group after temporarily leaving the camp earlier this week. Foden’s place at left-wing has been the subject of much debate during England’s time in Germany with Anthony Gordon, who made the briefest of cameo appearances against Slovenia on Tuesday night, impressing during the small time he was afforded on the pitch.