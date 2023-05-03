Stuart Armstrong gave Southampton the lead before a second half brace from Callum Wilson either side of a Theo Walcott own goal saw Newcastle come from behind to win the match reasonably comfortably in the end. Afterwards, Magpies matchday captain Trippier spoke to Saints skipper James Ward-Prowse on the sidelines.

The pair have been regulars in the England national team squad since they both broke into the side in 2017. Newcastle have previously been credited with an interest in Ward-Prowse as Eddie Howe looks to strengthen his midfield options this summer.

And with Southampton sitting six points from safety with four games remaining and facing relegation from the Premier League, the 28-year-old could potentially be open to moving this summer. After Trippier had finished speaking to Ward-Prowse, he made a tongue-in-cheek suggestion that he was ‘tapping up’ the Southampton man.

Trippier has scored three direct free-kicks since signing for Newcastle last January, more than any other player in the Premier League with the exception of Ward-Prowse. The Southampton man has scored 17 goals from direct free-kicks in the Premier League, an all-time record.

“I’ll be off them [the set pieces] won’t I, when he comes?” Trippier laughed. “If he comes!”