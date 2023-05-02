Wilson bounced back from a difficult spell and England national team snub in remarkable fashion by scoring eight goals in just seven appearances for Newcastle in April – with just two of those appearances being starts. The striker’s prolific run has taken his goal tally to 15 for the season, his best ever in the Premier League with five games still to play as The Magpies look to secure Champions League qualification.

Newcastle United's English striker Callum Wilson (L) and Newcastle United's English defender Kieran Trippier celebrate at the end of the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Southampton at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on April 30, 2023.(Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

Wilson came off the bench at half-time as Newcastle were trailing 1-0 to bottom-of-the-table Southampton at St James’ Park on Sunday afternoon. He proceeded to score twice either side of a Theo Walcott own goal as United came from behind to secure a 3-1 win.

“First half was just one of those games,” Trippier admitted. “We can't really explain it we just weren't ourselves and credit to Southampton. I said after the Everton game, we're fighting for different reasons.”

Newcastle have the luxury of having two in-form strikers in Wilson and Alexander Isak, who boast the second and third best goal to minute ratios in the Premier League this season behind Manchester City’s Erling Haaland. But it poses somewhat of a selection dilemma for head coach Eddie Howe.

“I've seen competition when I've played at different clubs but that's what you need,” Trippier added. “Ultimately the direction we want to go in you need competition, Wils has shown great professionalism when he's not played and when Alex has played and vice-versa, they both have and it's healthy competition.

"The one thing we have in this group is real strong togetherness so whoever is playing, there's no faces down, everybody is ready because we know how important the subs are.”

Wilson enjoyed a solid start to the season with his form in October in particular seeing him called-up to the England World Cup squad in Qatar during the winter. After the tournament, Wilson’s form dipped as he went through his most difficult spell in front of goal for Newcastle with just one goal in 15 matches.

But Trippier felt the unorthodox scheduling of a mid-season World Cup impacted not only Wilson’s form, but his own as well.

“After the World Cup in the middle of the season, it's unusual and quite a lot of player's form dipped, mine included,” the England right-back added. “There were moments in games after the World Cup where I didn't perform like I did before but that's normal I think.

"[Wilson] has shown great character to come back certainly after the international break where he didn't come away with England [in March] and that was a good time for him to reflect and rest. The goals speak for themselves after that but I can't fault his professionalism.

“We need players to come off the bench and impact the game. We've seen throughout the season that the subs have been unbelievable and everybody feels valued which is so important and we're all on the same page.”