Kieran Trippier: The Newcastle United right-back is walking a disciplinary tightrope heading into the Premier League matches against Manchester United, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier is under threat of a Premier League suspension heading into a crucial run of fixtures over the festive season.

Trippier hasn't missed a Premier League match for Newcastle since his metatarsal injury during the 2021-22 season. But the 33-year-old is just one booking away from suspension in the Premier League.

Trippier picked up his fourth league booking in Newcastle's 4-1 win over Chelsea last time out in the Premier League for a push on Raheem Sterling. The resulting free-kick was converted by Sterling to make it 1-1 before second-half goals from Jamaal Lascelles, Joelinton and Anthony Gordon claimed a comfortable win for The Magpies.

Any player booked five times in the opening 19 matches of a club's season in the Premier League is handed a one-match suspension. Based on Newcastle's current fixture schedule, this means Trippier must avoid picking up another league booking until the trip to Liverpool on January 1, 2024 in order to escape suspension.

Sean Longstaff also at risk of Premier League ban

But Trippier is not the only United player facing a potential suspension with Sean Longstaff also being booked four times in the league. His fourth booking controversially came about for dissent following a cynical challenge from Kai Havertz in the 1-0 win over Arsenal before the November international break.

Longstaff has missed the last two Newcastle matches due to an ankle injury and is a doubt for the match against Manchester United at St James' Park on Saturday (8pm kick-off). The Magpies have already had key players such as Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes handed one-match suspension after picking up five yellow cards in the league.

As it stands, Gordon has six yellow cards and Guimaraes still has five. Any player who picks up 10 bookings before their side's 33rd Premier League match will be handed a two-match suspension.

And any player who picks up 15 bookings over the course of the season will get a three-match ban. No player has ever received more than 14 bookings in a single Premier League season.

Potential suspensions over the festive period will likely put more strain on Newcastle's depleted squad. Eddie Howe's side currently have a number of injury issues as well as Sandro Tonali being unavailable as he serves a 10-month betting ban.

Newcastle United's Premier League yellow card summary

Elsewhere in Newcastle's squad when it comes to potential yellow card suspensions, Jamaal Lascelles is just two bookings before New Year's Day away from a one-match ban. Joelinton, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Tonali have two bookings though only Joelinton and Schar are currently available.

Miguel Almiron, Harvey Barnes, Sven Botman, Tino Livramento, Matt Ritchie, Matt Targett and Callum Wilson all have one Premier League booking each.

What Eddie Howe has said about Newcastle United's booking suspensions

Newcastle head coach Howe has previously highlighted the rule changes in the Premier League this season that have resulted in referees handing out more yellow cards.

“The rules now mean there will be more yellow cards so the referees [have] definitely tightened up over the summer in terms of discipline, time-wasting and loads of little things to the game where you can and some of our players have picked up a yellow card for nothing, or perceived nothing,” Howe said.