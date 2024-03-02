Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kieran Trippier expressed his frustration after going off injured during Newcastle United's 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James' Park on Saturday afternoon.

Goals from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon put Newcastle 2-0 up at half-time. But shortly after the restart, Trippier went down with a calf issue that forced him off.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tino Livramento replaced Trippier and wrapped up the three points with his first goal for the club in stoppage time.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe expressed his concern for Trippier after the match but admitted he wasn't sure how serious the injury was.

The right-back took to social media after the match to post images of himself in action against Wovles: "Great win for the team today. Frustrating to go off injured, hopefully it’s nothing too serious."

Newcastle's win over Wolves takes them up to eighth in the Premier League table with 11 matches remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next up for Newcastle is a trip to Chelsea on Monday, March 11 (8pm kick-off) at Stamford Bridge. The Magpies squad has recently been bolstered by the returns of Alexander Isak, Joe Willock and Elliot Anderson to the squad with Matt Targett also closing in on a return.