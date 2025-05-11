Newcastle United could be without two more players for the remainder of the season, Eddie Howe has confirmed.

Newcastle took a big step towards securing Champions League qualification with a 2-0 win over Chelsea at St James’ Park on Sunday afternoon.

Sandro Tonali opened the scoring inside two minutes before Nicolas Jackson was sent off for Chelsea for a foul on Sven Botman in the first half. Chelsea pushed for an equaliser before Bruno Guimaraes made it 2-0 in the closing stages to take The Magpies up to third in the Premier League table with two games left to play.

Newcastle were forced to make two changes for the match with Joe Willock and Kieran Trippier dropping out due to injury. Trippier missed the match with a calf problem while Willock was out due to a knee issue.

Newcastle United dealt double injury blow ahead of Arsenal & Everton

Newcastle welcomed Jamaal Lascelles back to the bench after 13 months out with an ACL injury as Trippier and Willock dropped out. Joelinton is also likely to miss the rest of the season with a knee issue along with Matt Targett and Lewis Hall.

Trippier and Willock are doubts for Newcastle’s final two games of the season against Arsenal and Everton over the next fortnight. As a result, Howe claimed their seasons could already be over.

“We don’t think they’re big injuries,” Howe revealed “But there’s such a short amount of time left now before the end of the season.

“We’d love to get them back fit, and able to play a part, but at this moment in time, I’ve not really got any idea whether or not that’s possible.”

Joelinton was in the stands sporting a 1995-97 Newcastle home shirt while Trippier and Hall were spotted in the dressing room celebrations after the game.

“When you miss a player like Joelinton, he’s such an infectious character in so many different ways,” Howe added. “When he’s missing, you’re looking for someone to step up. It’s the same with Kieran.

“He’s got so much experience and is very vocal, and you miss his vocal presence when he’s not there and not playing. I thought the players that came in did elevate us.

“I thought we played really well in that first half. I changed the system, and that changes a lot of things for us, but I thought the players’ tactical understanding was brilliant.”

Newcastle United need one win to guarantee Champions League football

While Newcastle’s squad may be slightly depleted heading into their final two games, they go into them knowing just one more win would guarantee Champions League football for next season.

Beating Arsenal next weekend would also see them move up to second heading into the final day against Everton.

Chelsea facing Nottingham Forest on the final day guarantees one of Newcastle’s Champions League qualification rivals will drop points and their significantly superior goal difference to Aston Villa means another win is all that is required from Howe’s side.