Alexander Isak has recently grabbed the headlines after bouncing back from a frustrating start to his Newcastle career following a club record £63million transfer from Real Sociedad last August. After scoring two goals in his first three starts for the club, Isak was sidelined until January with a thigh injury and wouldn’t start another Premier League match until February.

But since returning to the side, Isak has netted a further four goals, including three in his last two matches against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest. And Trippier, who played against Isak during his time in Spain with Atletico Madrid, has praised the 23-year-old’s ‘frightening’ ability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Alex has found it a bit difficult since he came in because he had to work hard and then he got injured and sometimes when you move to a new team these things can happen because it's different training, a different intensity,” Trippier told The Gazette following Isak’s brace at The City Ground.

Kieran Trippier of Newcastle United is challenged by Emmanuel Dennis of Nottingham Forest during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United at City Ground on March 17, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

"It's probably totally different to Spain. But he's taken his chance and his ability is frightening at such a young age. He's got different abilities and it's great to see him scoring. He's a big member of our squad.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isak is set to start his third successive game for The Magpies against Manchester United at St James’ Park this Sunday (4:30pm kick-off). During the international break, the forward faced scrutiny from the Swedish media over Newcastle’s ownership and his decision to join the club.

Kieran Trippier of Atletico de Madrid (L) being followed by Alexander Isak of Real Sociedad (R) during the Liga match between Real Sociedad and Club Atletico de Madrid at Estadio Reale Arena on September 14, 2019 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

But speaking earlier in the season, Trippier defended his team-mate regarding the decision to follow in his footsteps and join the club from La Liga.

“I don’t see why Alex should get a lot of criticism, he sees the ambition of this club to play in the Premier League,” Trippier said. “Alex, for me, has taken the right decision because this club is going on the up and this club will be massive in a couple of years so it’s about being patient.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad