Kieran Trippier makes five-word Newcastle United vow after Carabao Cup ‘rustiness’

The England international played a key role in the win as his cross led to Adam Smith turning the ball into his own net to see Newcastle progress. The match came just over a week after the Three Lions were knocked out by France in the World Cup quarter-final in Qatar.

Now Trippier has another quarter-final to prepare for back at Newcastle in the Carabao Cup.

“It was tough,” Trippier said. “We knew it would be tough before the game, Bournemouth are difficult to break down. These are the type of games where teams are going to come to St James’ Park and try and frustrate us. That’s where we have got to be patient, stick together and I thought we did that.

Newcastle captain Kieran Trippier looks up at the big screen during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St James' Park on December 20, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“It shows how far we’ve come that teams are showing us that respect. The lads deserve huge credit, teams are giving us the respect that we’re due now. We’ve got to be prepared because teams are going to come here and try to frustrate us.

"That’s normal now because we’re doing well. We have got to manage that. We can’t get frustrated, we have to be patient in possession. Chances will be open up. It was a tough game but most important thing was: clean sheet and we’re through again.”

Trippier has already started two matches for Newcastle since returning from Qatar last week. The 32-year-old played the majority of Saturday’s 2-1 friendly win over Rayo Vallecano before leading the side out against The Cherries for the return to competitive action on Tuesday night.

“It’s been good to get back into it,” he added. “Me personally I wanted to get straight back at it. We’re all disappointed with the way we went out against France but I wanted to come back to my club and get stuck in straight away again. I did that in a friendly and again tonight.

“It will take a while for people to get back into it. International football is totally different and the way the manager wants us to play here is different. The Premier League is much faster than international football but myself, Bruno [Guimaraes], Wils [Callum Wilson], Fabian [Schar] will come straight back into it.

"It was the first game back and there might have been a bit of rustiness from the team but that’s normal after six weeks of not playing together. We will click again soon.”

Although Newcastle are now in the last eight of a major trophy, Trippier insisted their have been ‘no whispers’ behind the scenes about the club winning the competition just yet. But he is still hoping to achieve ‘massive things’ on Tyneside.

“That’s why I came to Newcastle,” he admitted. “As long as I feel I’ve helped the club move forward I’ll be delighted. We need to believe as a team.