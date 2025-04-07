Kieran Trippier drops Newcastle United injury hint amid Alexander Isak & Anthony Gordon concern v Leicester

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr

Senior Newcastle United Reporter

Published 7th Apr 2025, 16:29 BST
Kieran Trippier is set to be involved for Newcastle United at Leicester City tonight.

Trippier was a doubt heading into the match at the King Power Stadium after being forced off with a groin issue in Newcastle’s 2-1 win over Brentford at St James’ Park last week.

The 34-year-old has been in fine form for The Magpies since returning to the starting line-up, playing a key role in the Carabao Cup win at Wembley Stadium last month.

A season-ending injury to Lewis Hall saw Tino Livramento swap to left-back and allowed Trippier to come back into the starting line-up.

Eddie Howe comments on Kieran Trippier’s fitness for Newcastle United

Trippier was forced off against Brentford in the closing stages and could be seen holding his groin.

Howe said: “ [Trippier] said it was like a cramped sensation in his groin, so we hope it's nothing serious. But that is the negative, we've got a few niggles - we have such a small squad, as you've seen from our bench today. So we can't afford to pick up any injuries.”

But Trippier looks set to be involved after issuing a hint on social media.

Kieran Trippier drops injury hint on social media

On matchday, Trippier posted a preview of the Leicester City match on his Instagram story, dropping a big hint about his potential involvement in the match.

While no guarantee, a player posting a match preview on their Instagram story is often a big indicator that they will be involved in the match in question.

Although the signs are positive regarding Trippier’s involvement, there remains some uncertainty over other players in the squad.

Kieran Trippier on Instagram.Kieran Trippier on Instagram.
Kieran Trippier on Instagram. | Getty images

Three NUFC players ruled out v Leicester City - plus Alexander Isak & Anthony Gordon concern

Hall, Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles are already ruled out of Monday night’s match, while there are doubts over the fitness of Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak and Joelinton.

Gordon is back available following suspension but has missed training in the build-up to Leicester due to what Eddie Howe described as a ‘really, really bad’ knock picked up on international duty with England. As a result, he is a doubt for the match at the King Power.

There are also some concerns over Alexander Isak’s fitness after he was brought off against Brentford with another groin issue.

But Howe played the severity of the striker’s injury down in his pre-match press conference with Isak expected to be involved at Leicester.

“He’s not been carrying it, it was just in the warm-up against Brentford he felt it and just got that through the game,” Howe said.

“Alex felt good going into the game but felt something, it wasn’t enough to stop him and he felt able to play. He’s not an injury-prone player, he’s had a groin problem that tends to rear its head now and again. He felt it against Liverpool [in the Premier League] and it reared its head against Brentford but it’s a very, very minor issue.”

Joelinton managed to get through the Brentford match despite having his knee strapped up and requiring treatment during the game.

But Howe admitted the Brazilian was hopefully okay to manage the issue and keep his place in the side against Leicester.

"We hope [he’s okay], yeah,” Howe said on Friday. “He'd be another one in the category that's got a niggle, but knowing Joey, he'll probably say he's fine today and good to train. So we'd have to manage him and we'd have to look after him and try and navigate the next few days.”

